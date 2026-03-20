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TTD EO urges Sevaks to drive reforms with feedback

  • Created On:  20 March 2026 9:07 AM IST
TTD EO urges Sevaks to drive reforms with feedback
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Tirumala: TTD executive officer Muddada Ravichandra on Thursday called upon Srivari Seva volunteers to not only render selfless service to devotees but also actively provide feedback to improve pilgrim facilities.

During his maiden visit to Srivari Seva Sadan-2 in Tirumala, the EO extended Ugadi greetings to the sevaks. He later interacted with them and received feedback on key areas such as Annaprasadam, sanitation, queue line management, and other services.

Ravichandra urged the volunteers to share their observations regularly, noting that their close interaction with devotees gives them a better understanding of the issues faced by pilgrims.

“Your feedback will act as a catalyst in bringing reforms in pilgrim facilities and streamlining the system,” he said.

Earlier, the EO inspected the reception, verification, and registration counters at Seva Sadan-2, and reviewed the facilities in the halls provided to the sevaks.

He also interacted with several volunteers, who expressed satisfaction with the amenities available at the Seva Sadans.

TTD chief PRO Dr T Ravi and other Srivari Seva staff were present.

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TirumalaTTDSrivari SevaRavichandraPilgrim Services
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