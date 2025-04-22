SSC results to be released tomorrow

Guntur: The SSC Public Examinations, March -2025, results along with the Open School SSC and Intermediate results, will be released on April 23. The SSC Board is making the necessary arrangements to release the results. As many as 6.2-lakh students attended the SSC Public Examinations held from March 17 to 31.

The Director of School Education, V Vijaya Rama Raju informed that candidates can check their results on the following official websites: https://bse.ap.gov.in, https://apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

He said additionally, results can be accessed through the ‘Mana Mitra’ WhatsApp service and the LEAP mobile application.

He informed the candidates to access results via WhatsApp by sending a message ‘Hi’ to 9552300009, select the education services option, then choose SSC Public Exam or open school inter results and enter hall-ticket number to receive a PDF copy of the result. He said the headmasters of respective schools can download results using their school login credentials. The LEAP mobile application also allows both teachers and students to access the results using their respective logins.