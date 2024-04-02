SSC spot valuation commences

Guntur: SSC Public Examinations March 2024 answer sheets spot valuation started at all the district headquarters in the State on Monday.

About 25,000 teachers will value the answer sheets of 6.23 lakh candidates who attended the SSC examinations held across the State recently. Spot valuation will continue till April 8.

The Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar and director of government examinations D Devanand Reddy on Monday inspected the spot valuation centre set up at Bishop Azariah High School in Vijayawada city and inquired about facilities at the centre. Suresh Kumar gave suggestions to the officials.

It may be mentioned here that the medical assistance facilities were provided at all the centres in the State for the convenience of the teachers attending the spot valuation.