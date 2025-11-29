St Joseph’s athletes finish second in sports meet

Eluru: StJoseph’s Dental College sportspersons secured second place in marchpast held as part of 27th Intercollegiate games meet being held at GSL Medical College, Rajahmundry on Friday.

As many as 36 medical colleges and dental colleges in the State are participating in the games, out of which St Joseph’s Dental College won second prize. These games are being organised by Dr NTR University of Health Sciences Sports Secretary Dr E Trimurthy and under the leadership of GSL Medical College Physical Director Srinivasa Rao.

Dr NTR University Vice-Chancellor P Chandrasekhara Rao presented the prizes to athletes. GSL Medical College Chairman Ganni Bhaskara Rao, Principals and Physical Directors of various colleges in the State participated in this programme.

St Joseph’s Dental College Correspondent and Secretary Fr G Moses and Principal Sleevaraju congratulated winners and physical director N Nallaiah.