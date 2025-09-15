Staff bids farewell to Ansariya

Ongole: The district administrative machinery gave a grand farewell to A Thameem Ansariya, who served as Prakasam District Collector before her transfer to Guntur district as Collector.

A heartfelt farewell programme was organised at the Government Medical College Auditorium here on Sunday, where officials from various departments shared their working experiences and acknowledged her guidance during her tenure. Speaking on the occasion, Ansariya said she worked to steer the district towards development with cooperation from senior officials and employees across all departments. She said that having assumed charge as Prakasam District Collector on June 27 last year, she gained a comprehensive understanding of district conditions through extensive field visits. She highlighted special initiatives undertaken to eradicate child marriages and bonded labour by engaging various stakeholders and NGOs, particularly focusing on backward and weaker sections prevalent in Prakasam district. She noted that the district received national recognition for water conservation works under DWMA.

Ansariya emphasised her philosophy of providing necessary awareness and guidance to employees rather than taking disciplinary action, which yielded better results during her 14-month tenure. She praised government staff and self-help group women for their role in successful official and unofficial visits by the Chief Minister and relief operations during the Vijayawada floods.

Joint Collector R Gopalakrishna, DRO B Chinna Obulesu, Ongole RDO Lakshmi Prasanna, Kanigiri RDVO Keshavardhan Reddy, and senior officials from various departments attended the programme.