Stage set for by-election in Atmakur today

Nellore: Polling will be held at Atmakur on Thursday to fill up the vacant seat. As many as 14 candidates are in the fray, and all are men. Both the ruling YSR Congress and the BJP have fielded one candidate and TDP hasn't fielded its candidate.

There are 14 candidates in the fray for Atmakur by-election. YSR congress candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy, BJP candidate G Bharat Kumar, BSP candidate Nanda Obulesu, SK Jaleel from Navarang Congress party, SK Moinuddin from Indian Union Muslim League, Bandaru Ravi from HMRD, P Hazarathaiah from Janam Manam, SK Mahboob Basha from Anna YSR Congress, and independent candidates B Ratnam, Ch Penchala Mohan, P Amarnath Reddy, R Malakondaiah, T Sasidhar Reddy and L Venkataiah are in the fray.

The stage is all set for conducting Atmakur by-poll on Thursday and 2,13,400 electors are going to exercise their franchise in all six Mandals including the municipal area of Atmakur town. According to data, there are 2,13,400 electors that include 1,06,021 male, 1,07,368 female and 11 third gender voters in the segment.

Around 1,339 polling personnel have been deployed and the district administration has completed distribution of 90.81 pc of voter slips to electors in the segment till now and completed all necessary arrangements for polling on Thursday.

District police made elaborate arrangements. They identified 131 vulnerable polling stations among 279 in the segment. 1,500 police personnel were deployed along with 11 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and AP Special Police battalions are deputed for election duty.

'Voters can exercise their right to vote in a free and fair manner. Sections 144 and 30 of the Police Act are in force at polling locations of the segment. 38 mobile parties, 6 flying squads, 6 SST/check posts, 6 MCC teams, and 23 striking forces are in place for the by-poll. CCTV cameras and body-worn cameras have been used for preventing any untoward incidents,' said the SP Ch Vijaya Rao.

Out of 1,72,288 votes in the constituency, 2,08,990 votes polled in 2019 general election in the Atmakur constituency with a 82.44 pc of polling. On Wednesday, District Election Officer KVN Chakradhar Babu inspected the distribution centre at Andhra Engineering College in Nellorepalem and observed the medical camp and also counter set up for micro-observers.

District Election Officer and Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said they have made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of polling in the segment following Covid protocol. 'Measures have been taken for disclosing the polling percentage for every two hours. Web casting will be done at all critical polling stations from 7 am to 6 pm on Thursday, he added. Drinking water facility, toilets, and ramps for disabled have been arranged at all polling stations in the segment,' he said.