Stanford names SRM-AP faculty in world’s top 2% of scientists

Vijayawada: Stanford University declared the World’s Top 2 per cent Scientists for the year 2023 and five expert faculty of SRM University-AP have secured their position in the prestigious rankings. Dr Karthik Rajendran, Associate Professor, Department of Environmental Science and Engineering; Dr RangabhashiyamSelvasembian, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Environmental Science and Engineering; Dr Randhir Kumar, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering; Dr Kshira Sagar Sahoo, Department of Computer Science and Engineering and Dr Divya Chaturvedi, Assistant Professor, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering were recognised and ranked in the distinguished list.

Vice-chancellor of SRM University-AP, Prof Manoj K Arora, congratulated the faculty on this incredible achievement. The faculty has been named for their groundbreaking research advancements in their respective domains.