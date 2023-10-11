  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Stanford names SRM-AP faculty in world’s top 2% of scientists

Stanford names SRM-AP faculty in world’s top 2% of scientists
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: Stanford University declared the World’s Top 2 per cent Scientists for the year 2023 and five expert faculty of SRM University-AP have...

Vijayawada: Stanford University declared the World’s Top 2 per cent Scientists for the year 2023 and five expert faculty of SRM University-AP have secured their position in the prestigious rankings. Dr Karthik Rajendran, Associate Professor, Department of Environmental Science and Engineering; Dr RangabhashiyamSelvasembian, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Environmental Science and Engineering; Dr Randhir Kumar, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering; Dr Kshira Sagar Sahoo, Department of Computer Science and Engineering and Dr Divya Chaturvedi, Assistant Professor, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering were recognised and ranked in the distinguished list.

Vice-chancellor of SRM University-AP, Prof Manoj K Arora, congratulated the faculty on this incredible achievement. The faculty has been named for their groundbreaking research advancements in their respective domains.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X