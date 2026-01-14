Star hotels’ body hails excise reforms, sees tourism boost

Vijayawada: The AP Star Hotels Association (ASHA) welcomed the state government’s recent excise policy decisions, saying they will significantly benefit the hotel and tourism sectors.

In a statement, ASHA president R V Swamy praised the government’s decision to expand permissions for microbreweries. Earlier, microbreweries were allowed only within municipal corporation limits. Under the new policy, they can now operate within a 5-km radius of municipal corporations, in designated tourism centres, and in 3-star and above hotels across the State. The Association termed the move a major boost for the hospitality and tourism industry.

Swamy said the decision could help Andhra Pradesh develop as a beer tourism destination, similar to Goa, Bengaluru and Pune, as global tourists increasingly seek craft beer and brewery experiences in hotels.

The policy is also expected to attract fresh investments in the hotel sector, encourage the setting up of new hotels, create employment and increase State revenue, he said.

The association also welcomed the removal of the additional ARET tax imposed on bars since 2019, which had led to higher prices in bars compared to retail outlets. With the levy withdrawn, price parity has been restored.

Swamy further noted that limiting the maximum retail price increase to Rs 10 would ensure price stability while protecting government revenue and business interests.

He said the two government orders would strengthen tourism, support star hotels, attract new brands, generate jobs and contribute to the State’s economic growth.