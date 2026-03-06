23 IITs to host PanIIT Hyderabad Summit 2026 on March 8

Hyderabad: PanIIT Alumni India, the umbrella organisation representing alumni of all 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), will host the PanIIT Hyderabad Summit 2026 on March 8 at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace in Madhapur, bringing together prominent leaders from technology, governance, academia and industry.

The summit will be inaugurated by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, who will deliver the inaugural address and set the tone for discussions focused on innovation, collaboration and national development. The Governor is expected to highlight the importance of strengthening collaboration between older and newer IITs to bridge institutional gaps and accelerate excellence through shared research, mentorship and collective growth.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy will attend the summit and deliver a special address. He is expected to outline the role of technology and innovation in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat, while highlighting opportunities for the IIT community to contribute to sectors such as energy security and defence indigenisation.

K. Ramakrishna Rao, IAS, Chief Secretary to the Government of Telangana and an IIT alumnus, will also address the gathering, sharing insights on the state’s vision to strengthen Hyderabad’s position as a global hub for technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Senior government leaders and IIT alumni including Sunil Kumar Barnwal, IAS, CEO of the National Health Authority; Sanjay Kumar, IAS, Special Chief Secretary for Rural Development; Ajith Reddy, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister of Telangana; Bhavesh Mishra, IAS, Special Secretary (IT & Electronics), Government of Telangana; and Navin Mittal, IAS, Special Chief Secretary (Energy), Government of Telangana, will participate in the summit.

Marking International Women’s Day, the summit will feature a special session by Dr. Tessy Thomas, former Director at DRDO, titled “Missile Woman of India: Science, Strategy & Sovereignty.” The session will highlight India’s achievements in strategic technology and defence research, reflecting the nation’s growing scientific capabilities and self-reliance.

Prabhat Kumar, IRS, Chairman of PanIIT Alumni India, said the summit will bring together policymakers, innovators, industry leaders and members of the global IIT alumni community to exchange ideas and shape India’s technological future.

“The Summit promises to serve as a dynamic platform for dialogue, collaboration and the exchange of transformative ideas that can help shape India’s future,” he said.

Ashok Kumar, General Secretary of PanIIT Alumni India, noted that the event reflects the collective strength of the IIT alumni ecosystem and aims to foster partnerships across government, industry, startups and academia.

Sudhakar Gande, Convener of the summit, said Hyderabad’s thriving technology landscape and startup ecosystem make it an ideal venue for discussions on deep-tech innovation, entrepreneurship and industry transformation.

The summit will feature thematic discussions on Infrastructure and Energy Leadership, Defence Innovation and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Urban Infrastructure, Digital Transformation, and Healthcare & Life Sciences for Bharat. Experts from organisations such as DRDO, Microsoft India, NMDC, MIDHANI, Apollo Hospitals and Yashoda Hospitals will participate, along with leaders from emerging startups and technology companies.

Directors from IIT Dharwad and IIT Dhanbad, along with the Dean of IIT Hyderabad, will also be present at the summit.

The event will include dedicated sessions on AI-driven innovation, startup scaling strategies, resource security and mega infrastructure projects, as well as a startup pitching platform where emerging ventures will present ideas to angel investors and venture capitalists in collaboration with T-Hub and T-Works.

A networking session will be held throughout the day to encourage collaboration among industry leaders, investors and innovators.

The PanIIT Hyderabad Summit 2026 will conclude with a valedictory address by Etela Rajender, Member of Parliament.