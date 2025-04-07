State achieves 2nd place in growth rate

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh achieved second position in growth rate by registering GSDP of Rs 8,65,013 crore and 8.22 per cent rate during 2024-25 as per the data released by ministry of statistics and programme implementation on GSDP and PCI of 18 states and Union Territories. Tamil Nadu is in first place registering 9.69 per cent growth rate.

As per the data released, agriculture and allied sectors contributed a very impressive growth rate of 15.41 per cent and horticulture 22.98 per cent. The services sector too demonstrated an encouraging performance with growth rate of 11.82 per cent, education and health sectors registered growth of 12.15 per cent.

With regard to per capita income, AP has registered a growth rate of 11.89 per cent registering Rs 2,66,240 and stood in third position after Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Assam ranked third with a 7.94 per cent growth rate, followed by Rajasthan 7.82 per cent, Haryana 7.55 per cent, and Chhattisgarh 7.51 per cent. Telangana registered a 6.69 per cent growth rate, with a GSDP of Rs 8,16,835 crore.

Interestingly, growth rate of 15 states and UTs’ for the year 2024-25 has not been revealed yet by the ministry, including prominent states like Bihar, Gujarat, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

As per the data of ministry of statistics and programme implementation, Andhra Pradesh achieved double digit growth rates twice in the past decade, both under Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, 12.16 per cent in 2015-16 and 10.09 per cent in 2017-18.

Expressing happiness over increasing growth rate, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted in X that Andhra Pradesh is rising and the growth rate was achieved through the policies of NDA government. He described it as an achievement of people and appealed to the people to come together for a golden future.