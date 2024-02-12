‘State development possible only if TDP-JSP alliance comes to power’

Itchapuram (Srikakulam): TDP MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said here on Sunday that TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has undertaken his padayatra transforming the voice of the entire State as 'Yuva Galam.’

Rammohan Naidu was addressing a massive public meeting got up on the occasion of launching the 'Sankharavam' programme.

He said that the State suffered in several ways as the people have trusted Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. “Jagan has spent his five-year tenure only in Tadepalle palace and did not fulfill even a single promise made to the people of the State,” the MP criticised.

The YSRCP leaders too are aware that the days of Jagan are numbered and thus the MPs from the ruling party left New Delhi during Jagan's visit there, he said. One MP has gone to Dubai while others ran away to their respective constituencies, Rammohan Naidu remarked.

Calling upon people to elect the TDP candidate in Itchapuram to move on the progressive path, he said that several developmental works were taken up during the earlier TDP regime, including spending Rs 4 cr for irrigation canals. Observing that this YSRCP government has not spent even a single rupee in these five years, Rammohan Naidu said that overall development of the State is possible only if the TDP-Jana Sena combine comes to power.

"Let us elect the TDP with the highest majority and give it as a gift to Lokesh. The TDP-Jana Sena should come to power if the voice of the Telugu people should be raised in New Delhi," he added. Observing that Chandrababu Naidu, as the Chief Minister of the State between 2014 and 2019 has taken the State much forward with his vision, Ichapuram MLA Bendalam Ashok on Sunday said that there is no development in the State after Jagan Mohan Reddy has come to power.

The MLA said that Chief Minister Jagan is feeling insecure to mingle with the public. He said that Jagan could not digest the huge public response to Chandrababu's meetings and thus he was sent to jail by foisting false cases but the supporters of Naidu came onto the roads in 130 countries expressing solidarity with him.

Speaking at the Sankharavam public meeting, Ashok expressed confidence that Itchapuram will continue to remain as a strong base for the TDP.

The 'Sankharavam' will certainly repose confidence among youth, he said and called upon the party activists to join together to put an end to this destructive rule. "Every activist should work like Lokesh," he said.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan joining hands with the TDP to end this atrocious rule in the State is certainly a welcome move, he said.