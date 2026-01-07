State goes for smart farming with automated micro-irrigation

Vijayawada: Agriculture minister K Atchannaidu said that Andhra Pradesh is taking decisive steps towards technology-driven, precision and sustainable agriculture to enhance farmers’ income.

He said that in the backdrop of depleting water resources, climate change and rising cultivation costs, it has become imperative to transform conventional farming into smart agriculture to safeguard farmers’ interests.

Atchannaidu launched automation in micro-irrigation under the horticulture department at the integrated water resources management and farmer training centre on the water resources department offices complex at Governorpet here on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said that strengthening the country’s pioneering micro-irrigation initiatives, the state government is moving from the concept of ‘per drop more crop’ to ‘per drop more returns’, he said. He explained that with automation, irrigation and fertiliser application would no longer be based on guesswork but on sensors, data and technology.

Further, he said this would help achieve 20 per cent to 30 per cent water savings, reduction in labour costs, and an improvement in crop yield and quality. He noted that the system would be highly beneficial for horticulture crops, orchards, shade-net cultivation, greenhouses and other high-value crops.

Meanwhile, he said that under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), the automation facility is being implemented across the State with financial assistance of up to Rs.40,000 per hectare.

Subsidies of 55 per cent are being provided to small and marginal farmers and SC/ST farmers, while other farmers are eligible for 45 per cent subsidy, he said. The minister said that automation can also be integrated with existing drip irrigation systems.

Highlighting transparency in implementation, Atchannaidu said that the system would be executed only through empanelled companies, ensuring fixed prices, mandatory inspection by officials before payments, and the ‘APMIP’ stamp on every component. He assured farmers of warranty, service support and quick grievance redressal, stating that the government would stand firmly with farmers at every stage.

He asserted that automation-based micro-irrigation would emerge as a key agricultural reform by reducing water, power and fertiliser costs while stabilising and increasing farmers’ income.

Calling upon all stakeholders to adopt smart farming practices, the Minister said the government aims to make Andhra Pradesh a model State for agriculture in the country.

Agriculture department special chief secretary Budithi Rajasekhar, horticulture director K Srinivasulu and other officials were present at the programme.