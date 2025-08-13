State govt fills 31 nominated posts

Vijayawada: In an attempt to satisfy various sections, the TDP-led coalition government released a list of 31 individuals appointed to nominated posts. The appointments reflect a focus on social representation, with a distribution across various communities: 6 for OC, 17 for BC, 4 for SC , 1 for ST, and 2 for Minorities.

The newly appointed members and their respective organisations are as follows:

1. Akepogu Prabhakar (Kondumuru, TDP) - Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Castes Cooperative Finance Corporation Limited, 2. Bala Kotayya (Nandigama, Bahujan JAC) - Andhra Pradesh State Social Welfare Board, 3. Sridhar Bommana (Sullurpeta, TDP) - Andhra Pradesh Bestha Welfare and Development Corporation, 4 Prakash Naidu (Singanamala, TDP) - Meat Development Corporation, 5. Brahmam Chowdary (Gurajala, TDP) - Andhra Pradesh Kamma Corporation 6. Buchi Ram Prasad (Guntur West, TDP) - Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Welfare Corporation Limited 7. C. S. Tyagarajan (Chittoor, TDP) - Andhra Pradesh Mudaliyar Welfare and Development Corporation 8. D. Vikram Singh (Kurnool, TDP) - Andhra Pradesh Bondili Welfare and Development Corporation 9. Guntasala Venkata Lakshmi (Denduluru, JSP) - Andhra Pradesh Vaddera Development Corporation 10. Harikrishnarao Hanumantakari (Tadipatri, TDP) - Andhra Pradesh Arekatika/Katika/Are-Suryavamshi Welfare and Development Association 11. Kammari Parvati (Panyam, TDP) - Andhra Pradesh State Viswabrahmin Welfare and Development Corporation 12. Lakshminarayana (Madakasira, SC, TDP) - Andhra Pradesh Kunchiti Vokkaliga, Vakkaligara, Kunchitiga Welfare and Development Association 13. Marupilla Tirumaleswararao (Vijayawada West, TDP) - Andhra Pradesh Nagara Welfare and Development Corporation 14. Nageswara Naidu Kanduri (Rayachoti, TDP) - Andhra Pradesh Pala - Ekari, Ekila, Vyakula, Ekiri, Nayinivaru, Palegaru, Tolagari, Kavali Welfare and Development Association 15. Narasimhulu Damodara (Narsannapet, TDP) - Andhra Pradesh Kurukula, Pondara Welfare and Development Association 16. Pellakuru Srinivasulu Reddy (Kovur, TDP) - Andhra Pradesh Minimum Wages Advisory Board 17. R. Venkataramanappa (Penukonda, TDP) - Andhra Pradesh Sagara/Uppara Welfare and Development Corporation 18. Ramanarayana Rao Yerubotu (Vijayawada Central, TDP) - Andhra Pradesh Nagavamsam Welfare and Development Corporation 19. Ramesh Modalavalasa (Amadalavalasa, TDP) - Andhra Pradesh Kalinga Komati/Kalinga Vaishya Welfare and Development Association 20. Reddy Anantha Kumari (Kothapeta, TDP) - Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Cooperative Financial Corporation 21. Swapna (Anantapur Urban, TDP) - Andhra Pradesh State Veerasaiva Lingayata, Lingabalija Welfare and Development Association 22. Trimurtulu Ganta (Bhimavaram, TDP) - Andhra Pradesh Krishna Balija/Pusala Cooperative Financial Corporation Limited 23. Venkat Ratnaji Pothnuru (Srungavarapukota, TDP) - Andhra Pradesh State Dasari Welfare and Development Association

Minority Category: 24. Nagul Meera Kasunuri (Vijayawada West, TDP) - Andhra Pradesh State Noor Bhasha/Dudekula Corporation 25. Shaik Riyaz (Ongole, JSP) - Ongole Urban Development Authority (OUDA)

ST Category:26. Sri Vamputu Gangulayya (Paderu, JSP) - Academy of Folk Arts & Creativity

Other appointments:27. Dasari Srinivasulu (Tirupati, BJP) - Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Trust (HDPT) 28. R. D. Wilson (Nellore City, BJP) - Telugu and Sanskrit Academy 29. Ravi Mandalapu (Rajahmundry City, TDP) - Science and Technology Academy 30. V. Chandrasekhar (Pileru, TDP) - Andhra Pradesh State Jangam Welfare and Development Association 31. Narayana Swamy (Raptadu, TDP) - Andhra Pradesh Corporation for the Assistance of Disabled and Senior Citizens.