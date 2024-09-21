State govt indulging in diversion tactics: Vasupalli

Visakhapatnam: The alliance government in the state is indulges in ‘diversion tactics’ as it failed to fulfil Super Six as promised, said former YSRCP MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar.

Referring to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s 100-daygovernance in the state as ‘zero’, the former MLA, who got elected on TDP ticket and defected to YSRCP soon after, stated people are aware of Naidu’s ‘treacherous’ rule. “Naidu has deprived people of the umpteen welfare schemes introduced by the YSRCP and continues to deceive people as always,” Ganesh Kumar criticised at a meeting held on the occasion of completing four years of his association with the YSRCP.

Speaking on the TTD laddu row, Ganesh Kumar pointed out that the allegation is aimed at nothing but ‘political mudslinging’ and a deliberate attempt to dilute the services rendered by the TTD officials, including former TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy.

Responding to HRD minister Nara Lokesh’s remarks on laddu, Ganesh Kumar demanded the alliance government to prove the allegation and confirm incorporation of animal fat in the ghee used for making laddus at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala. “Along with the former chairman of the TTD, an army of YSRCP leaders are ready to confront the challenge thrown by Lokesh,” the former MLA added.