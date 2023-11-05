State govt keen on encouraging sportspersons: MLA

Atmakuru(Nellore district): Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy has said that both Central and State governments were initiating several steps to encourage youth’s participation in sports.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the State-level 67 Schools Federation Bal Badminton tournament in the categories of Under-14, 16 and 19 in Atmakur on Saturday, the MLA recalled that earlier there used to be very few people participating in sports.

He said now the situation is entirely different as 90 per cent of youth were showing interest to participate in the sports at the State, national even international level.

He pointed out that professional sportspersons were earning more now when compared to the earlier times. The remuneration that was offered to Ranji Trophy players is less when compared to those taking part in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The MLA hailed the sportspersons in the country for winning over 100 gold medals in the recently-held Asian Games in China.

Stating that he has keen interest in sports, Vikram Reddy disclosed that his two children are basketball players. He said that with a view to encouraging the youth to take part in sports, the State government has launched an innovative programme ‘Aadudam Andhra’ for 46 days under 11,000 village secretariats and 4,000 ward secretariats which are scheduled to begin on December 12 in the State.

The MLA has announced that he would provide prize money of Rs one lakh each to the winning teams in the ball badminton tournament.