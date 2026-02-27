State govt pushes power sector modernisation

Vijayawada: Chief secretary of the state K Vijayanand said that the government is committed to strengthening institutional capacity and ensuring efficient and reliable power services by upgrading infrastructure and modernising systems within the energy department.

Vijayanand laid the foundation stone for the APSEB Engineers’ Association guest house at Vidyut Soudha in Vijayawada on Thursday, in the presence of senior officials of power utilities and members of the Association.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary described the construction of a dedicated guest house by the APSEB Engineers’ Association as a progressive initiative.

He said the project should be completed at the earliest with proper planning and strict adherence to quality standards. He noted that the facility would benefit engineers from across the State by providing comfortable accommodation and supporting official engagements.

Vijayanand recalled that since 2017, the government has taken several concrete steps to improve institutional infrastructure in the energy department. He pointed out that major facilities, including Vidyut Soudha, have been developed with modern technology and advanced engineering standards, reflecting the department’s commitment to systematic growth and modernization.

Referring to the proposal for a conference hall within the guest house premises, he said such a facility would enable technical discussions, seminars, structured deliberations, and mentoring between senior and junior officers, thereby promoting knowledge-sharing and capacity building in the power sector.

APGenco managing director and APCPDCL chairman and managing director P Pulla Reddy termed the initiative a milestone for the Association and advised that the building be designed with a strong technical orientation.

APSEBEA president N Samuel, secretary general K Naga Prasad, associate president K Venkata Rama Rao, additional general secretary D Nagaraju, and several engineers attended the programme.