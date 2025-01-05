State govt to promote use of drones in agri sector

Guntur: Minister for Agriculture K Atchannaidu said the State government will introduce drones in the agriculture sector and encourage mechanisation to reduce the cost of cultivation and make agriculture viable.

He addressed a meeting held at Vignan’s University at Vadlamudi on Saturday on the occasion of presentation of Abhyudaya Raitu Puraskarams -2025 to progressive farmers jointly by Vignan and Rythu Nestham Foundation. Vignan - Raithu Nestham Awards were presented to progressive farmers.

There is a demand for vegetables produced under organic farming and the farmers will get better prices, the Minister said.

He criticised the previous YSRCP government for neglecting the agriculture sector during the last five years and added that the coalition government in the State was giving top priority to agriculture and distributing agriculture tools on subsidy.

He announced that the government would offer subsidies on drip irrigation and sprinklers to farmers and pointed out that automation was now available in agriculture.

Chairman of Vignan Educational Institutions Dr Lavu Rathaiah stressed the need for use of new and advanced technology in agriculture.

As many as 250 progressive farmer couples from the two States of AP and TG were felicitated as part of Sankranti celebrations.