State govt will protect endowments lands: Deputy CM Kottu Sathyanarayana

Kurnool: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Endowments Kottu Sathyanarayana said that the government will protect the endowment lands and strive for development of temples across the state. He visited Kurnool on Friday and performed bhoomi puja for the construction of endowment offices on the outskirts of town. Later addressing the media, he said that construction of own buildings for endowments department was a good omen. The office buildings consisting of endowment deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner and deputy executive engineer offices would be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore. The construction of offices was taken up following the orders of the state government, said the Dy CM. He said they will protect the endowment lands and will also strive to develop the temples. Prior to bhoomi puja, he visited the famous Rambotla temple and Nagareshwar Swamy temple in town.

MLA Hafeez Khan urged the Deputy CM to sanction funds for the renovation of Nagareshwara Swamy temple and construction of gali gopuram in Rambotla temple. Responding to the MLA's request, the Deputy CM assured to sanction funds.

MLAs of Panyam, Kodumur, Pathikonda, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, Dr J Sudhakar, Kangati Sreedevi, Mayor B Y Ramaiah, Commissioner of Endowments Hari Jawahar Lal, Deputy Commissioner Rana Pratap, Assistant Commissioner Adi Seshu Naidu, Vani and Ramanjaneyulu participated.