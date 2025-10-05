State-level canoeing, kayaking and dragon boat competitions kick off

Kurnool: Kurnoolis fast developing into a hub for water sports in Andhra Pradesh, said District Educational Officer Samuel Paul and District Sports Development Officer Bhupathi Rao.

The officials inaugurated the 4th State-Level Canoeing, Kayaking, and Dragon Boat Competitions held at the City Forest Lake, Gargaeyapuram, on Saturday.

The event was launched by State Yoga Association Chairman Lakshmikant Reddy, SAI Kurnool Centre In-charge Karthikeyan, District Olympic Association CEO Vijay Kumar, and other sports officials.

Speaking on the occasion, DEO Samuel Paul lauded the efforts of teachers and sports associations in promoting new disciplines and introducing water sports to Kurnool.

DSDO Bhupathi Rao assured full support from the District Sports Authority for future state-level tournaments and urged players to maintain discipline and train regularly for success. Other dignitaries emphasized that true sportsmanship lies in accepting both victory and defeat with equal spirit.

The event saw participation from several associations, including the Canoeing and Kayaking Association, Andhra Pradesh Dragon Boat Association, and Kurnool District Water Sports Academy. With growing enthusiasm among youth, Kurnool is poised to become a prominent center for aquatic sports in the state.