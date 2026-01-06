Snoopgate: SC junks TG govt petition against Harish Rao

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the petitions filed by the State government against BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao in the alleged phone tapping case. The court on Monday granted decisive relief to the former minister.

The government has urged the apex court to allow investigation against Harish Rao in the phone tapping case. A Bench headed by Justice BV Nagarathna has earlier refused to interfere with the Telangana High Court’s order quashing the FIR registered against Harish Rao and former DCP Radhakishan Rao, stating that there was no basis to reopen the matter.

On Monday, the Supreme Court rejected the argument, recalling that the High Court had clearly held that Harish Rao had no role in the alleged phone tapping. The Bench observed that it could not interfere with a reasoned High Court order in the absence of fresh evidence.

The case stems from a complaint filed earlier by businessman Chakradhar Goud in 2024 at the Punjagutta police station, alleging illegal phone tapping during the BRS government’s tenure. A FIR was subsequently registered. Harish Rao approached the High Court seeking quashing of the FIR, and on March 20 last year, the court ruled that there was no evidence linking him to the alleged offence.

The complainant later challenged the High Court order in the Supreme Court, but the apex court dismissed that plea as well. Later, the Telangana government again moved the Supreme Court on June 18, arguing that the investigation was ongoing, and that Harish Rao needed to be questioned.