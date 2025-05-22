State police to host national-level AI Hackathon from June 27

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Police department is proud to announce the launch of its upcoming national-level AI Hackathon, a landmark initiative aimed at fostering innovation and identifying AI-driven solutions that can significantly enhance policing and public service delivery.

Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta and other officials unveiled the official posters at State police office in Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

The hackathon will serve as a strategic platform for demonstrating how AI can address real-world challenges in law enforcement and public administration. It will be held from June 27 to 29 at RVR&JC College of Engineering, Guntur, which will serve as the official Hosting Partner.

The AP Police department has partnered with 4SightAI as its knowledge partner, responsible for the overall conceptualisation, planning, and execution of the hackathon. All problem statements in the hackathon will be based on real policing use cases, ensuring that the solutions developed are practical and impactful.

The evaluation panel will include senior IPS officers and industry experts, ensuring a robust review process that recognizes both technological merit and real-world applicability. Participants will also have a unique opportunity to interact with government policymakers, industry leaders, and investors during an exclusive AI Symposium chaired by CM N Chandrababu Naidu.

The state police department invites IT companies, startups, and academic institutions both from India and overseas to participate and showcase their AI capabilities.

There is no entry fee for the hackathon. In addition, all boarding and lodging will be provided free of cost to selected participants. Participation certificates will be issued by AP Police department to all qualified teams, and cash prizes will be awarded to the top-performing teams. The State police department encourages all visionary AI teams to be part of this prestigious event that promises to push the boundaries of AI in public service and governance.