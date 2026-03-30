Stationery distributed to students

Visakhapatnam: Celebratingthe Telugu Desam Party’s 44th Foundation Day, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) chairperson MV Pranav Gopal distributed stationery to students residing in hostels.

Speaking at the distribution programme held on Sunday at Social Welfare Boys Hostel in MVP Colony, the VMRDA chairperson expressed delight over celebrating the TDP Foundation Day with the students of the welfare hostel. He urged them to pursue their studies with utmost focus.

The chairperson further stated that the NDA government has created a conducive environment for studying in all educational institutions. He further noted that in addition to providing basic infrastructure, the government is making efforts to enhance educational standards.

Later, he distributed stationery to the students. TDP leaders Nekkanti Sathibabu, Gedela Nagaraju, and A. Ramesh Reddy, among others, participated in the event.