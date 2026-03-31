Every Eligible Poor Will Get A House

Meanwhilein Nandyal: housewarming ceremonies were held on a grand scale in Shilpa Nagar, located in Rythu Nagar of Nandyal constituency on Monday, which were handed over by Law and Minority Welfare, NMD Farooq.

The event was part of the Statewide initiative to distribute 2,50,893 houses, with the Minister attending as the chief guest. He participated in the housewarming rituals along with beneficiary families, extended his greetings, and shared their joy as they entered their new house.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Farooq stated that providing house to the poor is the top priority of the government and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that every eligible family receives a house. Beneficiaries expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Minister and the government for fulfilling their dream of owning a house.

The event was attended by Municipal Commissioner Shesanna, officials of various departments, youth leader NMD Faiyaz, Market Yard Chairman Guntupalli Haribabu, local leaders and others.