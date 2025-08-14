Stay away from drugs, join nation-building, youth exhorted

Chittoor: Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar has called upon the youth to steer clear of narcotics and addictive substances, stressing that they pose grave risks to both physical and mental health.

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the Collector, along with Chittoor MLA Gurajala Jagan Mohan, flagged off the Har Ghar Tiranga rally in Chittoor on Wednesday.

The rally commenced at Gandhi Junction, passed through MSR Circle to Nagaiah Kalakshetram, and returned to the Gandhi Statue Junction.

Over 2,000 students, waving the tricolour, participated in the event, showcasing their patriotic spirit.

Collector Sumit Kumar highlighted that, as envisioned by the Prime Minister and the State government, Independence Day festivities will be held for two weeks at village, district, State, and national levels. He urged citizens to not only wave the national flag but also demonstrate patriotism by keeping surroundings clean and actively participating in the nation’s development.

As part of the upcoming 79th Independence Day celebrations on August 15, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav will hoist the national flag at the district headquarters.

The Collector also noted that the Central government, through the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, is conducting awareness programmes to curb drug abuse, which he described as a growing menace in society. He called on parents to monitor their children’s behaviour closely and urged the public to report any information related to drug trafficking, sale, or consumption to the authorities.

MLA Gurajala Jagan Mohan reiterated the need for responsible citizenship to ensure the tricolour flies high with pride.

He vowed to work with the Collector and the SP to make the city a ‘Drug-Free Chittoor’ and appealed to the public to support this mission. He also announced that on August 15, the Chief Minister will launch the Sri Shakti scheme, offering free bus travel for women, and encouraged them to make full use of this facility.

The event saw participation from City Mayor S Amuda, Additional SP Rajasekhar, DEO Varalakshmi, and several other officials.