STEMI needs to be expanded further: Cardiologist

Tirupati: Cardiology Professor at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi Dr S Ramakrishnan has explained the developments in cardiology medical education and health services during the past 50 years.

Delivering the 13th annual Cardiology Chair oration in SVIMS on Tuesday, he highlighted the 'Establishment of systems of care for STEMI.'

He felt that there is a need to expand the programme called 'Segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI)' by setting up central command control rooms for every two districts. All Cardiology hospitals should be interlinked to those command control rooms.

SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma said that there should be more awareness on cardiac ailments among the public on which the governments should focus their attention. She suggested the doctors and medical students give priority to clinical research.

The Head of Cardiology department Dr D Rajasekhar mentioned the innumerable services of Dr S Ramakrishnan to the field of Cardiology and assumed several key positions. SVIMS Dean Dr Alladi Mohan, Registrar Dr KV Sridhar Babu, Principal Dr Saran B Singh, controller of examinations Dr Vanajakshamma, medical superintendent Dr Ram, Dr Siva Kumar and others participated. The Director felicitated Dr Ramakrishnan by presenting him with a gold medal.