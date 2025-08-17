Steps underway to resolve drinking water issues: ZP Chairman

Chittoor: Zilla Parishad Chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu said that adequate measures were being taken to resolve drinking water problems across the district. He was speaking after presiding over the Zilla Parishad general body meeting held at the ZP conference hall in Chittoor on Saturday. Joint Collector G Vidyadhari and several members participated in the meeting.

Addressing the media later, Srinivasulu said that issues raised by members during the session would be addressed soon. He informed that Rural Water Supply (RWS) officials had been directed to resolve drinking water problems at the earliest. “Transformers will be installed wherever necessary. Pending bills related to Panchayat Raj and RWS engineering works will be cleared shortly,” he assured.

With the monsoon season ahead, the ZP Chairman said that instructions were issued to RWS, District Panchayat Office (DPO), and the Health Department to step up sanitation measures and improve medical services in rural areas.

JC Vidyadhari said steps were underway to clear pending bills related to Panchayat Raj, Roads and Buildings (R&B), and RWS works. She urged farmers who had not received benefits under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme to verify their land records, bank details, and Aadhaar e-KYC status.

“Due to non-availability of some farmers, we were unable to resolve their issues,” she said, adding that nearly 1.39 lakh farmers’ grievances had already been addressed in the last four months through the Revenue and Agriculture Departments.

Farmers facing unresolved issues were advised to approach their respective Tahsildar offices or RSKs.

Similarly, beneficiaries of the Talliki Vandhanam scheme were asked to contact the Tahsildar, District Education Officer, or Collector’s office for support. The JC also noted that the number of works sanctioned exceeded the funds allocated to the district, leading to certain difficulties. “However, continuous review meetings with the District Collector, MPDOs, and concerned officials are being held to find solutions,” she said.

Speaking at the meeting, Agriculture JD Murali Krishna said in this Kharif season, so far 8,472 metric tonnes of fertilisers were distributed to farmers through Raithu Seva Kendras and still 7,156 metric tonnes are available. ZP CEO Ravi Kumar Naidu, MLAs K Murali Mohan, K Adimulam, MLC Cipai Subramanyam and others participated.