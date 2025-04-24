STF arrests 3, seizes 23 kg hashish oil

Paderu (ASR District): The Special Task Force (STF) Central team seized 23 kilograms of hashish oil in Maradapalli village under Pedabayalu mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district. The operation, conducted under the jurisdiction of the Paderu Police Station House Officer (SHO), resulted in the arrest of three individuals and the unearthing of an extensive supply chain with suspected links to Odisha.

The arrested include Vantala Mahesh, a habitual offender previously booked under Crime No 188/21 of V Madugula Police Station, along with Chinna Rao and Kurra Dasu, identified as a key supplier. Investigations have revealed that hashish oil was being sourced from neighbouring Odisha. Efforts are currently underway to apprehend two more suppliers from Odisha and a local receiver within the ASR district.

Officials explained that the production of one kilogram of hashish oil requires 20 to 30 kilograms of ganja. The oil, extracted by boiling ganja leaves with petroleum jelly and filtering the vaporised mixture through muslin cloth has a high street value estimated at Rs 90,000 per kilogram. The STF has intensified surveillance and enforcement efforts in the region to stem the flow of narcotic substances. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Excise Commissioner Nishant Kumar and Enforcement Director Rahul Dev Sharma, following directives from Principal Secretary (Excise and GAD – Political) Mukesh Kumar Meena.