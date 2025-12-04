Stone laid for development works worth Rs 1.1 crore in Ambapuram

Vijayawada: Government Whip and Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkat Rao laid foundation stones for development works worth Rs 1.10 crore in Ambapuram village of Vijayawada Rural mandal in NTR district on Wednesday. These projects include 1.28-lakh-litre capacity water tank constructed with Rs 78 lakh DMFT funds, a cricket practice box funded jointly by the Gram Panchayat and Mandal Parishad with Rs 6 lakh each, and five cement roads developed with Mandal Parishad allocations of Rs 20.60 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA alleged that some tahsildars had even invested crores while facilitating illegal occupations. He urged villagers to remain vigilant and promptly report encroachments to authorities or directly to his office. A special committee, he said, has already been appointed to identify and clear such illegal occupations.

Yarlagadda highlighted that sports facilities, including cricket boxes, are being established across villages to encourage rural youth. Emphasising employment generation, he said industrial development in Gannavaram is expanding job opportunities for local youth. He also informed that proposals for establishing a Krishna University PG Centre in P Nainavaram have been submitted. Responding to requests for a community hall, he assured efforts to secure CSR support or MP funds for its construction.

Meanwhile, the MLA participated in the Rythanna Mee Kosam workshop in the village, where officials interacted with farmers on crop issues, irrigation needs, input availability, and government schemes related to the Rabi and Kharif seasons. Discussions on the Annadata–Sukhibhava programme enabled immediate government response to farmers’ concerns.

Gannavaram Agriculture Market Committee (AMC) Chairman Gudavalli Narasimha Rao, Ambapuram Sarpanch Gandikota Seethaiah, Tahsildar B Suguna, MPDO B Wiggins, Agriculture Department Assistant Director Boddapati Venkateswara Rao, Mandal Agriculture Officer K Raghuram, TDP Mandal President Goddalla Chinna Rama Rao, General Secretary Koneru Sandeep, and other local leaders took part in the programme.