Stone laid for FFC at MSME park

Rajamahendravaram: The foundation stone for the Flatted Factory Complex (FFC) at the Dowleswaram MSME Park was laid on Tuesday in a ceremony attended by Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, District Collector Kirti Chekuri, and MLC Somu Veerraju.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Butchaiah said that 12 industries are already operating successfully in the area, which draws inspiration from the vision of the late NT Rama Rao, who established a knowledge hub here. He said that the coalition government under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh is committed to empowering youth through the “plug-and-play” model and skill development initiatives. One entrepreneur from every household is being realised through these efforts, he said. He announced that Nara Lokesh will visit the district on November 18, and youth and students can present their development ideas and proposals during the visit.

Providing details of the project, Buchaiah Chowdary said the Flatted Factory Complex is proposed on 2 acres, with 26 industrial units to be established over a total built-up area of 34,444 sq ft. The project is estimated to cost Rs 5.15 crore and will serve as a modern facility offering plug-and-play amenities for micro and small enterprises, including manufacturing, assembling, and service sectors.

District Collector Kirti stated that new industries are generating employment across the district. She urged young people to use technology creatively, adding that Rs 15 crore have been allocated for MSME development, and those interested in food processing and other sectors can apply through the Single Desk Portal. “The government is promoting innovation and accelerating skill development programmes. A skilled person can never be kept away from success,” she noted.