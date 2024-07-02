‘Stop diarrhoea’ campaign to be conducted for 2 months

Guntur: District Collector S Nagalakshmi along with Joint Collector G Rajakumari and DMHO Dr Vijayalakshmi released posters relating to the ‘Stop diarrhoea’ campaign at a meeting held at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector said following the orders of the State government, they are conducting the campaign from July 1 to August 31 and taking steps to check diarrhoea. She directed the officials to distribute two ORS packets and 14 zinc tablets to each child below five years through ASHA workers and ANMs.

She instructed the officials to create awareness among people on how to prevent diarrhea. She said that they would conduct awareness programmes in a big way across the district, distribute the ORS packets and zinc tablets to the needy.

She instructed the officials to supply protected drinking water and take steps to avoid contamination of drinking water. Special deputy collectors Ganga Raju, Lakshmi Kumari, district revenue officer Peddi Roja, Guntur RDO P Srikhar and housing project director Hariharanath were among those who participated in the meeting.