Stop Pothireddy Padu canal blasting works: Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon

Nandyal: All India Youth Federation (AIYF) state vice-president Nagaramudu and All India Students Federation district president Dhanunjayudu on Monday submitted a representation to Nandyal Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon appealing him to stop Pothireddy Padu canal blasting works as 70 houses were collapsed due to it in Chabolu village of Jupadu Bunglow mandal.

After submitting a representation, Nagaramudu said that the government has taken up widening works of Pothireddy Padu canal works. As part of it, the officials were carrying blasting for widening works. Due to blasting several residences in Chabolu village of Jupadu Bunglow mandal were collapsed, said Nagaramudu.

On several occasions protests were staged in Nandikotkur and Jupadu Bunglow urging the officials to stop the blasting. But the officials are least bothered to act, alleged Nagaramudu. Vexed with the negligent attitude of officials a representation is being given to the Nandyal collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon on Monday.

The leaders urged the government to stop the blasting and render justice to the collapsed houses. The collector after receiving the representation immediately spoke to the Tahsildar of Jupadu Bunglow and ordered him to stop the blasting. He has also ordered the Tahsilar to visit Chabolu village and resolve the problems.