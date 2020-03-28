Stores in Andhra Pradesh to door deliver essentials

Amaravati: The state government authorised certain shops in urban areas in the state to door deliver groceries during the lockdown period.

Since the government has been strictly prohibiting the movement of people on the roads making it tough for them to procure essential commodities, the door delivery system is being allowed in the state.

Now, the residents in almost all the urban areas can purchase groceries from their home by ordering them through WhatsApp or by calling the specified numbers.

The groceries and other commodities will be delivered within 24 hours from the time of placing the order, said the government officials.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed on Friday that the people can utilise the services of the identified shops and vendors in their localities to easily get required groceries and other essential commodities.

Premier outlets like Reliance Stores, Big Basket, More, Heritage, Spencer's and others have been authorised in urban areas.

The government also alerted the people to make a call to 1902, a call centre for any problems related to the groceries.

In addition, the government warned of stringent action against those who violate laws and sell essential commodities at higher prices than the MRP or government fixed prices.

At the same time, the relaxation for purchase of essential commodities remain from 7 am to 1 pm. Pharmacies shops will be kept open round-the-clock and the people can buy medicines at any time.

For more details, contact numbers of the shops at your locality, one can visit The Hans India website at

https://www.thehansindia.com/andhra-pradesh/list-of-stores-in-ap-where-you-can-get-groceries-at-your-doorstep-during-lockdown-614246?infinitescroll=1.

The latest updates related the phone numbers of shops in various cities across the state will be available from time to time on this webpage.