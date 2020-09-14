X
Streams are brim in Guntur district

Flood water overflowing on Nagaleru bridge in Dachepalli.

Highlights

  • Nagaleru floodwater overflowing on the bridge
  • Road connectivity cut off between Guntur-Hyd at Dachepalli

Guntur: Heavy rain caused by low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, all the streams are brim in Guntur district.Thousands of acres of agriculture fields submerged in the floodwater. Road connectivity was cut off between

Guntur and Hyderabad at Dachepalli due to flood water.

Flood water overflowing on Nagaleru bridge in Dachepalli, as a result, road connectivity was cut off between Guntur and Hyderabad highway at Dachepalli. Hundreds of vehicles stranded on the road at Dachepalli.

Flood water is flowing on the roads and entered into several houses...

