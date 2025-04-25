Live
- TGSWREIS Opens Intermediate First-Year Admissions for 2025–26 in 239 Residential Colleges
- KSRTC Contract Conductor Arrested After Video Shows Harassment of Woman Passenger
- Adobe Expands Firefly AI With New Image Generators and Creative Tools
- BIS Seizes ₹2.5 Crore Worth of Non-Compliant Products; Educates E-Commerce Warehouse Staff
- India’s passenger vehicle volume to scale fresh high in FY26, utility cars to lead
- Net services suspended in parts of Rajasthan's Jhalawar after wedding murder violence
- Another fire breaks out at Satavahana University in Karimnagar
- High tension at Telangana–Chhattisgarh border as security forces advance into Maoist strongholds
- Sri Gururaja English medium students excel in SSC results
- AIMIM secures victory in Hyderabad MLC election with 63 votes
Stress on benefits reaching remote tribal families
- 20-Point Programme Implementation Committee Chairman Lanka Dinakar conducts field inspections under the Prime Minister’s Janman Housing Scheme
- Urges villagers to utilise welfare schemes and become active participants in the development process
Paderu (ASR District): On the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, 20-Point Programme Implementation Committee Chairman Lanka Dinakar visited Painampadu and Similiguda village panchayats in Araku Valley to participate in Grama Sabhas and conduct field inspections under the Prime Minister’s Janman Housing Scheme.
Dinakar said that true development is achieved when welfare schemes reach the last-mile beneficiaries in remote tribal regions.
During the visit, he interacted with beneficiaries, inspected houses under construction, and handed over fresh sanction letters at Similiguda.
He said the joint efforts of the Central and State governments, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in implementing innovative schemes aimed at uplifting tribal communities.
The Chairman also reviewed the initiatives of Tribal Education and Rural Development Society (TREDS), an NGO working to bridge the gap between government schemes and local people.
Residents of Kakarapadu, Eguvasorabha, Diguvasorabha, Konguputtu, Durgam, and Ballimamidi villages raised key concerns, particularly the poor condition of the Painampadu–Kakarapadu road, which is hampering the transport of building materials. They also reported drinking water shortages.
In response, Dinakar assured that he would raise the road and water issues with the district collector during the review meeting scheduled in Paderu. He urged villagers to utilise welfare schemes and become active participants in the development process.
MDO Teja, MDO Lavaraju, Tahsildhar MVV Prasad, AE Housing Kranti Kumari, Painampadu Sarpanch Sidiri Chellamma, and TREDS representatives participated.