Stress on benefits reaching remote tribal families

Paderu (ASR District): On the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, 20-Point Programme Implementation Committee Chairman Lanka Dinakar visited Painampadu and Similiguda village panchayats in Araku Valley to participate in Grama Sabhas and conduct field inspections under the Prime Minister’s Janman Housing Scheme.

Dinakar said that true development is achieved when welfare schemes reach the last-mile beneficiaries in remote tribal regions.

During the visit, he interacted with beneficiaries, inspected houses under construction, and handed over fresh sanction letters at Similiguda.

He said the joint efforts of the Central and State governments, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in implementing innovative schemes aimed at uplifting tribal communities.

The Chairman also reviewed the initiatives of Tribal Education and Rural Development Society (TREDS), an NGO working to bridge the gap between government schemes and local people.

Residents of Kakarapadu, Eguvasorabha, Diguvasorabha, Konguputtu, Durgam, and Ballimamidi villages raised key concerns, particularly the poor condition of the Painampadu–Kakarapadu road, which is hampering the transport of building materials. They also reported drinking water shortages.

In response, Dinakar assured that he would raise the road and water issues with the district collector during the review meeting scheduled in Paderu. He urged villagers to utilise welfare schemes and become active participants in the development process.

MDO Teja, MDO Lavaraju, Tahsildhar MVV Prasad, AE Housing Kranti Kumari, Painampadu Sarpanch Sidiri Chellamma, and TREDS representatives participated.