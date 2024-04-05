Stress on liberal arts education in India

Neerukonda (Guntur): SRM University-AP organised the 18th chapter of its esteemed University Distinguished Lecture (UDL) series under the auspices of the Easwari School of Liberal Arts here on Thursday. The 18th chapter of UDL concluded with an interactive Q&A session.

Prof Thomas Blom Hansen of Department of Anthropology, School of Humanities and Sciences, Stanford University, USA delivering a lecture on “Interiority Design: Liberal Arts Education in India,” provided insights into the evolving landscape of liberal arts education within the Indian context.

Thomas remarked on the need for liberal arts education in India to shape well-rounded individuals capable of addressing multifaceted challenges and embracing diverse perspectives.

Vice-chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora said, “We are a university that provides unique learning experiences; this UDL is part of that learning.”

Prof Vishnupad, Dean-Easwari School of Liberal Arts, along with Prof Ranjit Thapa, Dean-Research; Prof GS Vinod Kumar, Professor and Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering; Dr Ayesha Parveen Haroon, Head and Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology and Dr JP Raja Pandiyan, Assistant Professor-Department of Chemistry also spoke .

Registrar Dr R Premkumar, Prof Jayaseelan Murugaiyan and Prof Vandana Swami and others were present.