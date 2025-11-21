Stress on need for modern, tech-driven audit practices

Vijayawada: Stressing the need to build a future-ready workforce by adopting innovative audit practices powered by modern technology, principal accountant general (accounts & entitlement) S Shanti Priya said advanced tools such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning must be effectively integrated into governance systems.

She inaugurated the 5th Audit Diwas celebrations here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Shanti Priya noted that public servants must act as custodians of public trust, ensuring optimal utilisation of public resources. She underscored the need for leadership that drives progressive societal change while upholding values of trust, innovation, sustainability and accountability.

She elaborated on the crucial role of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in promoting good governance, transparency and accountability. She said the Indian audit and accounts department, under the CAG, effectively handles audit responsibilities in addition to state government accounts and entitlements functions.

She appreciated the efforts of officers and staff in safeguarding the independence, credibility and high standards of the audit system. Citing the constitutional values laid down by Dr B R Ambedkar, she urged everyone to work collectively towards shared goals. Officers must continuously upgrade their skills, overcome challenges, and embrace innovative audit methods, she added.

Advanced technology must be leveraged to achieve the objectives set by the CAG, she told employees. She stressed the importance of explaining to the public, legislature and executive how meticulous auditing ensures efficient utilisation of public funds. Every employee should take pride in fulfilling their constitutional duty, she said.

Deputy accountant general (AMG-3) Sushma said the celebrations under the leadership of the CAG play a significant role in strengthening institutional systems. Describing the audit institution as historically important, she said the 5th Audit Diwas includes quiz competitions, R&I workshops, drawing contests, discussions on medical health by AIIMS experts, sessions on financial self-reliance, and dedicated audit and accounts workshops. She called for the successful conduct of the celebrations.

Senior DAG (audit) R. Shyam, deputy AG (admin) V Lalith Kumar, senior DAG Kushal, NABARD GM Mahesh Singh, RBI DGM Anandi, School of Architecture director Ramesh Sirikonda, and heads of various central government departments participated in the programme.