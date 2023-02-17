Stress on synchronising literature with science

Vijayawada (NTR District): Acharya Nagarjuna University Vice-Chancellor Dr Raja Shekar Patteti underlined the importance of synchronising literature with science. He emphasised that this approach was the need of the hour.

He was the chief guest at the inauguration of three-day International conference on 'Major Issues and Challenges in English and Oriental Languages and Literature', organised by the Department of English and Oriental Languages of Andhra Loyola College in collaboration with Indian Society for Common Wealth Studies here on Thursday.

Author and translator of classical works Prof Velchuru Narayana Rao, who was the guest of honour, elaborated on the influence of foreign languages on mother tongue. He stated that the only remedy to solve this problem is through translation of classical works from regional languages into English to preserve their ethnicity, culture and local traditions.

A book written by Dr J Naga Madhuri of VR Siddhartha Engineering College, on 'A Study of Aboriginal Australian History: Peter Carey's Literary Perspective'; a novel written by German writer Roswitha Joshi, on 'Once More'; short stories 'Tools Paradise', and 'Trapped in Want and Wonder' and short stories by Dr Richa Dhawan from Singapore with the title 'No, I Cannot make sound rotis' were released in the morning session.

The second session started on 'Fostering Human Values through Literature'. President Prof RK Dhawan, ISCS secretary Dr Suman Bala, Roswitha Joshi, Department of Telugu from Acharya Nagarjuna University, Prof NV Krishna Rao, Department of Telugu Mercy Margaret Bonda, Department of Hindi, VIT-AP Dr J Suresh, Department of Sanskrit, SRR & CVR Government Degree College Dr UV Ramana Murthy spoke in the session.

Correspondent Rev Fr Dr M Sagayaraj, Principal Rev Fr Dr GAP Kishore, Head of Department of English N Ranga Babu, Lecturer, Head of Department of Telugu Prof Ravindra Bhas, organising secretaries Dr B Raju and Dr K Sekhar and others participated in the programme.