Stress on wellbeing of women for better society

Stressing on the importance of women health, AP Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma said that family and children would be in better position if the health of women is good.





She was the chief guest at the seminar jointly organised by National Women's Commission and Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission at Nagarjuna University on Tuesday. Earlier, she inaugurated a free medial camp organised at the clinic on the campus. Later addressing the seminar, Vasireddy Padma complimented Dr Sarada and Dr Radhika for their inspiring speech on health and wellness. Though the seminar is intended for the health of women, health is important for everyone.





However, the health problems for women are unique. Padma deplored that generally least priority is given to women in providing nutritional food in the family. She exhorted women to take care of their health for the wellbeing of their families and the society too. "It may be psychological or biological." Padma expressed concern over the health problems of women are resulting in cancer.





Mahila Commission member Vinita, University Vice-Chancellor Rajasekhar, Registrar Santhisri, Mahila Commission secretary Y Sailaja and others also spoke on the occasion.



