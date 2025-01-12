Strict action against cockfights, illegal activities, SP warns

Kurnool: Ahead of Sankranti festival, district Superintendent of Police G Bindu Madhav issued a statement on Saturday, emphasising prohibition of cockfights, gambling, and similar antisocial activities across towns, villages, and in the district. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in organising, participating in, or promoting such activities, even under the guise of traditional celebrations. The SP encouraged citizens to celebrate Sankranti joyfully with their families while adhering to the law. Police officers have been instructed to take firm action to curb antisocial activities like cockfights and gambling in the district.

Highlighting the importance of traditional games, the SP mentioned that these foster a spirit of harmony and unity among people. He further warned that anyone providing venues, land, or support for cockfights or gambling would face legal consequences.

Bindu Madhav expressed concern over youth falling prey to gambling, leading to criminal cases that could jeopardize their bright futures. He urged young individuals to understand that such cases might become obstacles during job applications or passport issuance, ultimately ruining their careers.

The SP appealed to the public to report any cockfights, gambling, or other illegal activities in their vicinity to the local police, Dial-100, Dial-112, or the Police Control Room WhatsApp number 7777877722. He assured that the identity of informants would remain confidential.