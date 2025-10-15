Strict enforcement on firecracker sales ahead of Diwali

Puttaparthi: In view of the upcoming Diwali festival, Sri Sathya Sai District Collector A Shyam Prasad and District Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar issued stern warnings against unauthorized and illegal sale of firecrackers.

They emphasized that anyone violating government norms would face strict legal action.

At a review meeting held at the Collectorate on Tuesday, the Collector, along with officials from Revenue, Police, Fire, Municipal, RDO, and Tahsildar departments, discussed safety measures to be implemented across all licensed firecracker outlets in the district. The officials were instructed to ensure that all shop owners strictly follow fire safety regulations, maintain sand and water for emergencies, and prevent overcrowding and open flames near storage or sales areas.

The Collector directed that shops must be set up with thatched sheds, maintaining a safe distance between each outlet to avoid fire hazards.

Electrical wiring should be inspected to prevent short circuits, and continuous monitoring should be carried out until the festival concludes.

The SP announced a special police drive to inspect whether traders are adhering to safety norms and holding valid licenses.

He also warned that sale of crackers in residential or crowded areas is strictly prohibited and must only be done at officially designated locations.

Authorities urged the public to report any illegal sales of firecrackers to Dial 112 or the nearest police station, assuring that the informant’s identity will be kept confidential.

The officials reiterated that safety, legality, and public awareness must be the top priorities during the festive season to prevent accidents and ensure a safe Diwali for all.