Strict implementation of free sand policy ordered

Puttaparthi: District Collector TS Chetan directed officials to ensure the strict and transparent implementation of the State Government’s prestigious Free Sand Policy in Sri Sathya Sai district.

He issued these instructions while presiding over the District Level Sand Com-mittee (DLSC) meeting held on Thursday at the Mini Conference Hall of the Collec-torate.

Speaking at the meeting, he stated that the orders issued by the State Govern-ment must be rigorously enforced at the district level. He noted that the district administration is already implementing the free sand policy transparently and effi-ciently.

The Collector instructed that all vehicles transporting sand must display a banner stating “Free Sand Transport Vehicle” and must be equipped with GPS tracking systems. He also directed that CCTV cameras be installed at all sand supply cen-ters and their operations be continuously monitored.

To prevent interstate illegal sand transportation, he ordered intensified night sur-veillance at check posts set up in coordination with the police. The Collector warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found violating the free sand policy.

He also held a review on sand reaches and sand excavation operations across Sri Sathya Sai district and stressed the need to completely eliminate illegal sand mining and transportation. Officials from relevant departments were instructed to coordinate effectively at the field level to ensure proper sand distribution. meeting was attended by DLSC members, District SP V Ratna, Vice Chairman and Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, Convenor and District Mines & Geology Officer B Peddi Reddy, and other officials.