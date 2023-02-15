Strict measures to prevent poaching: DFO Trimurthulu Reddy

Rampachodavaram (ASR district): Joint East Godavari District Squad DFO Trimurthulu Reddy warned that strict action will be taken if anyone goes for hunting in the protected forest area of the agency.

He addressed the media on Wednesday at Rajavommangi Forest Range office in Rampachodavaram division of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. He said that wild animals will come to ponds and water bodies in the villages bordering the forest to drink water. He told the people of these villages to keep this in mind and to inform the forest officials if anyone tries to poach them. All strict legal measures will be taken to prevent illegal timber transport and poaching, he warned.

The DFO said that teak trees are being grown in 200 hectares under Rajahmundry circle. As fire accidents are likely to occur in forests in summer, precautionary measures are being taken. He said that in case of a fire accident in the forest, the staff will be alerted with satellite signals and the location of the incident will be identified.

Trimurthulu Reddy inspected Ullakulapadu plantation under Rajavommangi range.

Sub-DFO Somaraju, Rajavommangi Forest Range Officer Abbayi Dora and others were present.