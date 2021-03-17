Strike cripples banking services in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram: All banking services in the district were stalled on the second day of the bandh following the call given by United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), the apex body of bank employees in the country.

Cheques clearing, deposits, withdrawals and other transactions came to a standstill and people faced many problems as banks were closed on Saturday and Sunday because of holidays and on Monday and Tuesday due to strike.

The union members staged demonstration at SBI protesting the attitude of the BJP government which is trying to merge and privatise the banks.

Addressing the media at the State Bank of India main branch, UFBU State convenor L Chandrasekhar, NCBE State president SKK Reddy and UFBU district convenor GV Prasad demanded BJP government to stop privatisation of public sector banks, merge of banks, to collection of bad loans and recruit sufficient staff in the place of vacant places.

UFBU will not hesitate to intensify the agitation, unless BJP government fulfil their demands, they warned. Privatisation of banks affects the interests of the customers and destabilises Indian economy, he said.

Leaders of UFBU, NCBI, BOI, SBI and BOB BP Rao, GS Rao, V Satyanarayana, Santha Raju, J Murali Mohan, DS Pen Sastry, KS Rao and JS Chandra Sekhar were present.