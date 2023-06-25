Live
- Biren Singh Met Amit Shah In New Delhi To Discuss The Present Situation Of Manipur
- Salman Khan explains how ‘Bigg Boss’ has made the audience smart
- LU to restore planetarium for astronomy education
- Aircraft makes Emergency Landing in Karnataka
- PM Modi, Egyptian Prez El-Sisi sign pact to elevate ties to 'Strategic Partnership'
- India to remove retaliatory customs duties on eight US products
- Development in Telangana possible only if BJP comes to power here-Nadda
- BJP has no link-up with BRS, says Nadda
- The impact of entrepreneurship education on students' career paths
- Calcutta HC turns down plea by India Infoline Ltd to quash proceedings
Student commits suicide in Pamarru of Krishna district
Highlights
The tragic incident took place in Koramukkuvanipuram of Pamarru mandal in Krishna district where a 10th class student
The tragic incident took place in Koramukkuvanipuram of Pamarru mandal in Krishna district where a 10th class student got upset after being scolded by his father and died after consuming rat poison.
The deceased identified as Bhattu Yashwant got offended after his father reprimanded for a small matter. When his parents came to know that he had consumed rat poison, they immediately rushed him to a private hospital in Palmeru.
Later, as the condition turned serious, they left to move him to Vijayawada, however in the middle the situation turned more serious and he was immediately taken to Uyyur Government Hospital. The doctors who examined Yashwant said that he had already died.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS