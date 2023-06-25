Student commits suicide in Pamarru of Krishna district

The tragic incident took place in Koramukkuvanipuram of Pamarru mandal in Krishna district where a 10th class student got upset after being scolded by his father and died after consuming rat poison.

The deceased identified as Bhattu Yashwant got offended after his father reprimanded for a small matter. When his parents came to know that he had consumed rat poison, they immediately rushed him to a private hospital in Palmeru.

Later, as the condition turned serious, they left to move him to Vijayawada, however in the middle the situation turned more serious and he was immediately taken to Uyyur Government Hospital. The doctors who examined Yashwant said that he had already died.