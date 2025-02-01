Students advised to donate blood

Tadepalligudem (West Godavari Dist): A blood donation camp was organised on Friday at the Ravindra Kala Bharati Auditorium under the joint aegis of the NIT Dean of Students’ Welfare and the Prayatnam Club.

Speaking as the chief guest, AP NIT Registrar Dr P Dinesh Shankar Reddy said every blood donor is a life saver. He stated that while a mother gives birth, a blood donor grants a new life. He highlighted the struggles of those in critical need of blood and urged students to come forward and donate, thereby saving lives. Registrar Dr Dinesh Shankar Reddy, Dean (Academics) Dr N Jayaram, and Prof Dr Ramudu donated blood, inspiring students to participate.

As many as 244 students took part in the donation programme. The blood was collected under the supervision of Eluru General Hospital Medical Officer Dr Pavani, along with the staff from the Gudem Government Hospital. As a token of appreciation, HDFC Bank presented mementos to the donors. Bank Cluster Head B Rupesh Kumar, Manager Balakrishna, Deans Dr V Sandeep, Dr K Himabindu, and Dr GB Veeresh Kumar were also present.