Students advised to stay focused on education

Anakapalli: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha assured that the Model School at Tegada will soon be facilitated with a playground. Taking part in the ‘Swarnandhra - Swachh Andhra’ programme in the school premises at Kasimkota mandal on Saturday, the Home Minister brought smiles to the faces of the students as she responded positively to them when they appealed to her to facilitate a playground on the campus.

The Home Minister stressed that cleanliness starts from home and encouraged the students to keep the surroundings clean and litter-free. As a section of children are getting addicted to social media content, Anitha suggested them not to ruin their lives by falling prey to any vices. “Any transformation begins from within and home is the first place where the change should happen,” the Home Minister opined, while encouraging children to stay focused on their education, staying away from bad influences.

Marking the ‘National Girl Child Day’, the Minister encouraged the girls to aim high and be bold. Anitha motivated the girls to realise their dreams overcoming all odds. Later, sanitation workers in the region were honoured. The Home Minister was accompanied by Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan. Both of them took part in the tree plantation programme at the premises. Further, the Home Minister mentioned that IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh brought revolutionary changes in the education system.

Photo caption: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha along with Anakapalli district collector Vijaya Krishnan interacting with students at Tegada in Anakapalli on Saturday.