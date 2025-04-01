Students advised to study in mother tongue

Bapatla: Minister for Medical and Health Y Satya Kumar Yadav along with MLC Mandali Buddha Prasad laid the foundation for the construction of building for Sanatana Vedanta Nistashrama Sri Saraswati Vidya Mandir at Chatragadda village of Repalle mandal of Bapatla district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister urged the students to study in their mother-tongue and urged them to become partners in ‘Vikasit Bharat’ and in building Swarnandhra Pradesh.

He further said that the students in Japan and China study in their mother-tongue. Earlier, those who know significance of education had donated land for the school buildings constructions, donated funds for the construction of school buildings.

He felt that there is need to bring back that culture and promised that he will improve medical facilities in Repalle Assembly constituency.

APSRTC chairman Konakalla Narayana and Saraswati Vidya Peetham state secretary K Jagadeesh also participated.