Students and Parents express happiness over Jagananna Amma Vodi Launch

Chittoor: While launching the prestigious scheme Amma Vodi on Thursday by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the students, especially girls were very much elated to receive this scheme and expressed happiness to continue their education without being a burden to their families.

Speaking at the launch class X student Navya Prajvalika from Santipuram said, "I am extremely happy that my education is no more going to be a burden. My dreams needn't be sacrificed due to the poor financial situation of my family. My mother works as a cooking assistant and my father is unemployed. I want to become an IAS officer and I strive hard and study well. Chief Minister is the first person to give importance to our eyes and conducted free checkups and also offered treatments. Even we didn't give much importance to our own eyes, as much as the importance given to our smartphones. We really thank him from the bottom of our hearts for being with us like an elder brother, father and fulfilling every need of us."

Another student, Kalpavrukshini, said, "Entire student fraternity across the State is very much happy with this scheme. From now on, no student has to kill their dreams for pursuing education because of the poor financial status as the Chief Minister is with us as a family to look after our needs. Not just for the students, he is part of every family in the State and brought various welfare schemes for all sections of people in our society. We are very much thankful for his decision to implement English medium education in government schools, as it is going to change the lives of our students who study in government schools. He is also striving hard to change the face of government schools through Nadu-Nedu initiative, they are no more going to remain as the filthy and dilapidated condition. They are going to be colourful and equipped with the best educational facilities. My goal is to become an IAS officer and strive for this society."

Not just the students even the mothers are also equally joyful with the implementation of Amma Vodi scheme.