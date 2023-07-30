Students extend their support to Ukku stir

Visakhapatnam: Showing their strength, students are coming forward to extend support to the Ukku stir against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Mantri Charmila, granddaughter of Mantri Sathya Rao, general secretary of Visakha Ukku Nirvasitula Sangam, is studying Intermediate in a private college.

On Sunday, as a mark of her support to the agitation, she handed over her savings to the tune of Rs. 5,000 to the members of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee on Sunday.

Sharing her views, Charmila mentioned that she is extending her support financially to the ongoing movement and expressed hope that the VSP will be protected from the private players.

She demanded the Union government to retain the VSP as a public sector unit.

VUPPC leaders Mantri Rajasekhar, U. Rama Swamy, M Masen Rao, G Maheswar Reddy, Jerripotula Muthyalu and Mantri Shankar Narayana Rao appreciated the student's gesture.

They called for a united fight against strategic sale of the VSP.