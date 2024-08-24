Students Fall Ill After Hazardous Gas Leak at Bapatla Kendriya Vidyalaya

A distressing incident occurred on Saturday at the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bapatla when hazardous gases were accidentally released in a science laboratory. The unexpected event left several students gasping for breath, leading many to flee the lab in panic.

In total, 24 students reported symptoms of illness and were promptly transported to the Bapatla Government Hospital for medical treatment. The immediate actions taken by teachers ensured that affected students received care without delay.

As of now, the exact cause of the gas leak remains unknown, and authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter to prevent future occurrences.

The health and safety of students are of utmost importance, and parents are being reassured that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure their children's well-being.