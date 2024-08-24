Live
- NCP releases list of 3 candidates for first phase of J&K Assembly polls
- Pawan Khera counters Amit Shah's 10 questions on Cong-NC alliance in J&K
- Russia and Ukraine exchange 230 prisoners of war
- Felt positive energy and motivated after talking to PM Modi, says Paris Olympics medallist Swapnil Kusale
- North Korea to cope with any nuclear threat posed by US: Foreign Ministry
- J&K polls: PDP manifesto speaks of resolution of Kashmir issue
- Cong slams BJP's 'bulldozer justice', accuses party of ignoring Constitution
- Siddaramaiah preparing MLAs’ parade in Delhi to cover up MUDA case: Basavaraj Bommai
- Ola Electric fast losing market share, market experts tell investors to remain ‘cautious’
- Flood situation further improves in Tripura as water level recedes, Gomati still above danger mark
Just In
Students Fall Ill After Hazardous Gas Leak at Bapatla Kendriya Vidyalaya
A distressing incident occurred on Saturday at the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bapatla when hazardous gases were accidentally released in a science laboratory
A distressing incident occurred on Saturday at the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bapatla when hazardous gases were accidentally released in a science laboratory. The unexpected event left several students gasping for breath, leading many to flee the lab in panic.
In total, 24 students reported symptoms of illness and were promptly transported to the Bapatla Government Hospital for medical treatment. The immediate actions taken by teachers ensured that affected students received care without delay.
As of now, the exact cause of the gas leak remains unknown, and authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter to prevent future occurrences.
The health and safety of students are of utmost importance, and parents are being reassured that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure their children's well-being.